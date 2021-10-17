VMRO-DPMNE candidates are already celebrating an election win in Skopje’s Aerodrom district. The crucial urban bellwether area saw the VMRO international secretary Timco Mucunski face off against SDSM’s member of Parliament and heir to an oligarchic family Aleksandar Filipovski – Cande.

We got Aerodrom back, declared Dejan Miteski, the head of the VMRO list for the Aerodrom Council.

He shared a photograph with party supporters already supporting the win.

As in several other municipalities in Skopje, Mucunski beat Filipovski in Filipovski’s home polling station with 250 votes against 150.