Mila Carovska should immediately stop the pressure on high school students and teachers, which she implements through high school principals, and SDSM should support the proposed amendments to the Law on Secondary Education, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release on Wednesday.

The proposed amendments to the Law on Secondary Education are in favor of the high school students, and in favor of their future, but also the future of the state, because they are the new doctors, engineers, IT experts, etc. Carovska and SDSM must respond to the demands of the high school students, and VMRO-DPMNE translated it into a legal text, which SDSM should only support. Students must not be a field for political outwitting. It is time for SDSM to show political maturity and in the interest of the young people to put aside the party interests, said the opposition party.

The party adds that taking only 2 graduation exams, instead of 4 will be a serious help for the high school students, who during the Covid-19 pandemic had poor quality of online education, but want to continue their education. SDSM has no right to stand in the way of the future of the students.