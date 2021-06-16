VMRO-DPMNE will hold a grand reception at the amphitheater in Ohrid this evening, to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the founding of the party. During the event, it’s expected that party leader Hristijan Mickoski will have a major announcement.

Mickoski did not reveal more details about what is coming. Last weekend, during a gathering of the party’s youth wing in Bitola, he called on all opposition parties to join VMRO in bringing down the Zaev regime which is holding on to power with a very slim majority in Parliament.