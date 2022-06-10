SDSM officials have amassed assets worth millions. Zaev, Filipce, Petre Silegov, Dragi Raskovski, Muhamed Zekiri and Darko Kaevski should sell the haciendas and luxury cars in order to have money for the people, VMRO-DPMNE stressed in a press release.

From a position of power, the Zaev family opened marijuana factories, extended a clay mining license for Elenica, received 1.4 million euros from the Agriculture Ministry, bought Maybach Mercedes, Porsche and various luxury cars worth over hundreds of thousands of euros. Only if Trajce Zaev sells the Maybach for 600,000 euros, 10 ambulances will be bought. Darko Kaevski, 30, has property from an apartment, 4 million in a bank and a hacienda that he has not reported. How did manage to get to that property with a parliamentary salary is a question that he should additionally explain to the public, but now let him sell the hacienda with which 3 firefighting vehicles can be bought. Dragi Raskovski should sell the jeep and the million-dollar property, just like Muhamed Zekiri. Venko Filipce should sell the luxury hacienda on Vodno, and Petre Silegov the illegal building in Karpos, said the largest opposition party VMRO DPMNE.

The party believes that while they are accumulating millions of assets, the people cannot make ends meet. The people live in misery and poverty, on the threshold of life existence.