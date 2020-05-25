VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Dimitar Arsovski said that the ruling SDSM party is abusing the police for surveillance of opposition officials, just as it is using the judiciary for politically driven trials. Arsovski pointed to Toni Janevic, head of the covert buraeu of the large BJB uniformed police department, as the person responsible for the surveillance.

The leadership of VMRO-DPMNE is targeted with warrantless phone surveillance and physical surveillance. As soon as the new parliamentary majority is established by us, VMRO-DPMNE will act on the requests to conduct oversight over the state security agencies, Arsovski said.

Photographs of opposition officials are frequently published in Government aligned news sites. SDSM grabbed power in Macedonia using illegal wiretapping by SDSM affiliated officers in the state security services and since then the party has been credibly accused of using the tapes for blackmail and extortion.

Arsovski also accused Filip Medarski, the lawyer of SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev, of conducting politically driven trials and criminal cases in the judiciary, where his family has been long established. This control, Arsovski said, prevents any independent oversight into the state security services at the moment.