VMRO-DPMNE strongly condemns the demolition of the Macedonian club in Blagoevgrad.

Vandalism is not good neighborliness and cannot be. The denial of Macedonia, but also of the Macedonians in the neighborhood, is primarily the result of the subservient attitude of the government, which allowed and motivated that attitude. Now Kovacevski and Pendarovski are seeing in action where they brought the state and the Macedonian people. The people must not be victims of the government, that’s why VMRO-DPMNE demands changes. We need a government that will take care of the people. We are urging Bulgaria and the international institutions in that country to find the vandals as soon as possible, punish them and stop the hate speech against Macedonians, said VMRO-DPMNE.