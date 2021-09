VMRO-DPMNE condemned the use of underage children in the latest campaign materials by Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov.

Silegov got his SDSM party to place ads promoting several reconstructed paths in the main Skopje park, and had children to pose in the pictures.

Also concerning is the use of an emblem with the “City of Skopje” in the ads, which were paid for by a political party, blurring the distinction between the party and the public office.