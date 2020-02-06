VMRO-DPMNE strongly condemns the hate speech behind which directly stand SDSM and urges the authorities to react, the opposition party said in a statement regarding the recent anti-Semitic attack on minister Rasela Mizrahi by journalist Branko Trickovski.
“I hear Mizrahi was again eating humus from dead Jews!”, Trickovski wrote earlier on Twitter.
SDSM has crossed all lines. VMRO-DPMNE strongly condemns the hate speech and anti-Semitism practiced by structures close to the government, such as Trickoski’s latest attack on Rasela Mizrahi.
VMRO-DPMNE considers that such hate speech is stimulated and instigated directly by SDSM and Zoran Zaev. That, along with the fake news, is only a curtain behind the escape from responsibility for the crimes they have to be held accountable for, VMRO-DPMNE said.
