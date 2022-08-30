VMRO-DPMNE’s parliamentary group will continue its active blockade of Parliament, but will not block legislation of interest to the citizens, the party whip or other representatives of the party will not attend parliamentary coordination meetings with Speaker Talat Xhaferi, VMRO-DPMNE’s parliamentary whip, Nikola Micevski, told MIA on Tuesday.

The opposition in the Parliament will request information about the spending of money by the institutions related to the crisis situation.

Micevski did not even attend today’s first coordination with Xhaferi and his colleagues from other parliamentary groups after the collective vacation, and he explained his absence by accusing that the Speaker of the Parliament did not adhere to what was agreed and changed the decisions based on the agreements with representatives from the ruling majority.