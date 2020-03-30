VMRO-DPMNE issued a message congratulating the public on Macedonia’s official admission to NATO.

This is the result of the extensive efforts of many previous generations. NATO represents our joint defense and an organization through which Macedonia will be able to realize its strategic. It is a fact that Macedonian citizens feel humiliated and disempowered today, and feel a strong need for change that would result in a stable future, reforms, a new political matrix and an end to the crime and growing corruption, replacing them with policies based on principles and values. Our dream and our cause for a free and prosperous Republic of Macedonia binds us to continue our struggle, and that is what Macedonia deserves, VMRO-DPMNE said in its message.