VMRO-DPMNE and the Vredi Coalition should continue the talks at the level of working groups today for a possible coalition in the future government, after they agreed on the general principles for cooperation at the weekend.

– The cooperation will be based on three postulates: European integration, accelerated economic development, fight against crime and corruption and rule of law. – It has been concluded that both sides will form working groups, at which level the talks will continue until their finalization, VMRO-DPMNE informed after the meeting that took place the day before yesterday at the headquarters of Vredi.

The meeting was attended by the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, with party vice-presidents and leaders from the parties in the Vredi Coalition, Arben Taravari, Izet Majiti, Biljal Kasami and Afrim Gashi.

From the Vredi coalition, after the meeting, they assessed that the negotiations are taking place in a positive and right direction.

According to the initial official results for the parliamentary elections announced by the SEC, the Your Macedonia Coalition led by VMRO-DPMNE won the most parliamentary mandates, 58, followed by the European Front Coalition led by DUI with 19 parliamentary mandates, the Coalition for a European Future led by SDSM, 18 , the VLEN coalition, 13, and the ZNAM movement for our Macedonia and the Left after six parliamentary mandates. 27 objections have been submitted to the SEC regarding the election results, nine from the Vredi Coalition, eight from VMRO-DPMNE, five from SDSM and four from Left. The President of the State Electoral Commission, Aleksandar Dashtevski, indicated at the SEC session yesterday that it is a question of group objections involving several polling stations. The European Front led by DUI assessed that with complaints submitted to the SEC by other political parties about irregularities at polling stations in electoral units 5 and 6, an attempt is being made to deprive them of two parliamentary mandates.