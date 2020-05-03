SDSM and Zaev are afraid of their own people. The public witnessed that the government used the police curfew and the measures to deal with the coronavirus outbreak to cowardly removed the Star of Kutles from the square in Kriva Palanka, VMRO-DPMNE said.
According to the party, this another violation of the dignity of the people and Macedonia.
Additionally yesterday, the President of Macedonia, Pendarovski, in the role of spokesperson for Zaev and SDSM, confirmed that SDSM is running away from reaching a consensus on all relevant political entities to defend key national interests and identity issues such as the Macedonian language, Macedonian nation and Macedonian people. Pendarovski yesterday confirmed our, but also the fears of the public, that Zaev and SDSM are ready to continue to trade with such issues and in the end to perform an engineering that will result in the North Macedonian nation, which is unacceptable, VMRO-DPMNE said, adding that the party since last year, after the first signals that the Macedonian language and the Macedonian identity could be disputed, demanded a joint resolution in defense of these issues, but Zaev still avoids it to this day.
