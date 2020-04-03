Amid global pandemic and complete blockade of the education system, the Macedonian government is improvising and playing with the future of thousands of students, VMRO-DPMNE said, adding that they have been alarming for a week about urgent measures for the educational process and the government is not taking action.

We do not have time for improvisations. The future of thousands of students depends on the decisions that will be made in the next few days. VMRO-DPMNE demands immediate cancellation of the graduation exam for the 2019/2020 school year for all students. Adoption of a Decree that will enable enrollment in faculties without graduation exam for all students who have completed secondary education in this school year. Adoption of a Decree that will enable enrollment in the faculty without graduation for all students who have completed secondary education in this school year. Those students who, due to the further educational process, outside the Republic of Macedonia need to take the graduation exam, can do the same in September. Students must not be victims of the government’s recklessness. We expect the graduation exam to be canceled immediately. The students come first, said Hristina Serfaimovska at Friday’s press conference.