The desecration of national and identity symbols by this government continues, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release on Saturday.

Last in the series of inconsistencies and trampling on the identity marks is the flag of the Republic of Macedonia, presented in the logo for the celebration of September 8, the Independence Day of the Republic of Macedonia. Despite the sharp reaction from the citizens, the Government of Zoran Zaev is still ignores the complete withdrawal of the logo. The non-existence of the term “Republic” as a determinant of social order and the neglect of the fact that on September 8, 1991, the Macedonian people voted for a sovereign and independent state of the Republic of Macedonia, makes this solution completely unacceptable. With this decision by the government of Zoran Zaev is violated the Law on the use of the coat of arms, the flag and the anthem of the Republic of Macedonia, in Articles 3 and 4 of the same law, which clearly states that “Nothing can be written or added or changed in the coat of arms and the flag of the Republic of Macedonia“. That is why we demand the immediate withdrawal of this shameful design for the logo and issuance of new call for a design solution on the occasion of the Independence Day celebration, said the party.