Raskovski has been caught red-handed in crime. All the information says that he rigged contracts, and he is walking free instead of being in detention or prison. Other detainees do not have such treatment, only Zaev’s people, and obviously it is not even known if they are in custody, VMRO-DPMNE reacted on Friday.

According to the party, Katica Janeva is at home instead of in prison, and the person convicted of racketeering is walking freely around the country.