The opposition party VMRO-DPMNE blamed the Minister of Health Venko Filipce and the Commission for Infectious Diseases for yesterday’s 870 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths and demanded their resignation.

Macedonia with Venko Filipce at the helm of healthcare is breaking grim records. The number of 870 new cases in just one day is directly his fault. Filipce slept all summer, although he knew that an autumn corona wave was coming, he did not prepare. The death toll is also alarming, 14 yesterday, and for several days the number has been in double digits. The hospital facilities are full, Filipce did not provide additional capacities all summer. There are no vaccines against seasonal flu. The chronically ill are affected. The medical staff is not fully trained, although a rotation system could have been applied, this was not done. Venko Filipce did nothing to prevent the enormous spread of the infection, the party said in a press release.

VMRO-DPMNE adds that air pollution is an additional problem, for which, according to them, the government has not find a solution for 4 years, although they claimed that they would solve the problem with air pollution immediately after coming to power, 4 years later the air is more polluted than ever.