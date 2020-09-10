Reversal of the decision for increase of the electricity price, a VAT-free weekend and professionalization of the Energy Regulatory Commission were the three requests presented by VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski at Wednesday’s protest of the party in downtown Skopje.

First request – return the old price of electricity. Reduce the percentage instead of giving the universal supplier extraordinary profit.

Second request – a weekend without VAT in September as promised before the elections.

Third request – professionalization of the Energy Regulatory Commission with beyond party staff, underlined Mickoski.