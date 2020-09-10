Reversal of the decision for increase of the electricity price, a VAT-free weekend and professionalization of the Energy Regulatory Commission were the three requests presented by VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski at Wednesday’s protest of the party in downtown Skopje.
First request – return the old price of electricity. Reduce the percentage instead of giving the universal supplier extraordinary profit.
Second request – a weekend without VAT in September as promised before the elections.
Third request – professionalization of the Energy Regulatory Commission with beyond party staff, underlined Mickoski.
He added that when injustice becomes the law in the country, then protest and defiance is our obligation.
Mafia or Macedonia, the choice is clear – Macedonia, Mickoski told the protest.
