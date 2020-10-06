Vladimir Gjorcev from VMRO DPMNE demanded the return of the old price of electricity and the resignation of the President of the Regulatory Commission Marko Bislimovski. Tonight, the largest opposition party staged a new protest in Skopje due to the increase in the price of electricity in Macedonia.

VMRO DPMNE continuously, with the support of the Macedonian citizens, demands the return of the old price of electricity and dismissal of Marko Bislimovski. The Regulatory Commission together with Bislimovski are set as an instrument of the policy of Zoran Zaev and his ministers. We immediately demand a return of the old price of electricity. Macedonia pays the most expensive price of electricity compared to the incomes that Macedonian citizens have or do not have. We demand the dismissal of Bislimovski as a follower of Zaev. Zaev named him, Zaev should change him. If not, Bislimovski and the Commission should resign, said Gjorcev.

If the Regulatory Commission does not resign, Gjorcev requests that the members of this body be dismissed.