The VMRO-DPMNE parliamentary group demands Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi to schedule a plenary session, with, as coordinator Nikola Micevski stated, one and only item on the agenda being Parliament dissolution, in accordance with the agreement reached by the political parties early parliamentary elections to take place on April 12 this year.

The VMRO-DPMNE Parliamentary Group has already submitted a Draft Decision on Dissolution of the Parliament of the Republic of Macedonia on February 5 and we demand that it be put to the vote today. The decision was made amid the apparent attempts by SDSM to try to escape the scheduled elections, although all conditions for holding early parliamentary elections have been met. On the other hand, we are witnessing attempts by SDSM and Zoran Zaev to set some new conditions that are not at all related to the holding of elections, said the Coordinator of the VMRO-DPMNE parliamentary group.