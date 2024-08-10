VMRO-DPMNE does not support the initiative of VLEN for the constitutional amendment with which the possible criminal acts committed in the performance of duty will never expire.

Our position is that with the existing legislation and the crossing of databases, it is possible to fight against corruption. What has been missing so far is the political will to shed light on these cases. All those who have sinned against the law can and should fear scrutiny and responsibility for crime. And they should know that there will be justice. We will soon start investigating all cases of all types of corruption,” said Bojan Stojanovski, MP from VMRO-DPMNE.