I do not want to go into the powers of the president. The April 27 trial ended with a final verdict of the Court of Appeals, and the next instance is the Supreme Court. But we know that there are cases with court verdicts in which the case is returned for retrial by the Supreme Court, International Secretary and member of the EC of VMRO-DPMNE Stefan Andonovski said Thursday in an interview with Sitel TV .

According to him, VMRO-DPMNE does not seek amnesty or pardon, but it seeks justice for the people convicted for the events of April 27.