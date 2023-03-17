DUI is using Dimitar Kovacevski as an placeholder until they can appoint a Prime Minister of their own, they clearly show he has no authority in their eyes, said VMRO-DPMNE in a statement after Kovacevski confirmed that he will step down and allow DUI to appoint an ethnic Albanian Prime Minister.
The agreement was reached between SDSM and DUI under Zoran Zaev, when SDSM was desperate for the Albanian votes after the inconclusive 2020 elections. With elections scheduled in mid 2023, it’s likely that DUI will take over the key office in the country by the end of the year.
Slowly but surely it becomes clear who is the actual boss in the Government and who is just a placeholder. Kovacevski is the puppet of Grubi and Osmani who just count the days until he is gone, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement, pointing out that it was First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi and not Kovacevski who presented the key highway infrastructure project the Government negotiated with Bechtel.
