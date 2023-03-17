DUI is using Dimitar Kovacevski as an placeholder until they can appoint a Prime Minister of their own, they clearly show he has no authority in their eyes, said VMRO-DPMNE in a statement after Kovacevski confirmed that he will step down and allow DUI to appoint an ethnic Albanian Prime Minister.

The agreement was reached between SDSM and DUI under Zoran Zaev, when SDSM was desperate for the Albanian votes after the inconclusive 2020 elections. With elections scheduled in mid 2023, it’s likely that DUI will take over the key office in the country by the end of the year.