VMRO-DPMNE EC held its regular session yesterday to review the current political situation in the country and the chaos that occurs in every field, economic, social, educational and health, which is a consequence of the mafia way of working of the government, which instead of working for the people, it works for the top leadership of the mafia, Stefan Andonovski from VMRO-DPMNE emphasized at Friday’s press conference.

A decision was made by the EC, which tasks the Law Commission of VMRO-DPMNE to form a legal team that will prepare criminal charges and lawsuits for abuses committed by the SPO, which are confirmed and noted by the State Audit Office for embezzlement worth 4.6 million euros, money that was paid for high fees, unlawful bonuses and payments outside the part for regular salaries, without any legal basis. That is 4.6 million euros of abused money by a prosecution that was supposed to prosecute crime. This is a precedent worldwide. It is money that instead of in new hospitals and schools, ended up in someone’s pocket, and there must be accountability for that. At the same time, the party’s EC confirmed the decision of the VMRO-DPMNE parliamentary group regarding the position that Stevo Pendarovski’s decisions on the state of emergency will not be supported because it was abused for things that are not related to the needs for the fight against Covid- 19. In the wake of the biggest pandemic, when the government was supposed to use the state of emergency to help the citizens, Zaev and SDSM issued marijuana licenses of companies close to them, says Andonovski.