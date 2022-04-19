Spasovski has been hiding for four days and there are no answers as to who stole it and where the weapons are from the police warehouse in Ohrid, VMRO-DPMNE reacted, demanding an immediate resignation from the Minister of Interior.

Spasovski is mistaken if he thinks that after a while it will be forgotten about the theft of weapons from the Ohrid police. He must say who stole it, how many weapons were stolen, but above all how it was possible to steal weapons from a police warehouse, and not to shed light for days, asks the party.

According to VMRO-DPMNE, only two conclusions can be drawn from Spasovski’s silence – either Spasovski is incompetent and does not know how to admit to the public that he is incompetent and does not know where the weapon is or he is in a coalition with the criminals who stole the weapon.