VMRO-DPMNE envisages the construction of four new Clinical Centers. Doctors and medical workers will receive 20% higher salaries, and residents will have a guaranteed salary and paid shifts, the party said in a press release.

These are the Clinical Center “Mother Teresa”, University Clinical Center “8 September”, which would work within the administration of Clinical Center “Mother Teresa”, University Clinical Hospital – Stip and University Clinical Hospital Tetovo.

The party says healthcare is one of the main pillars of their program.

We promise that we will work towards creating modern healthcare, with top and quality services. We will invest in hospitals and equipment, as well as in human potential. The dignity of doctors and medical workers must be restored, reads the party’s press release.

The party promises to commit itself completely to paperless healthcare, canceling prescriptions and providing services only with an ID card, and doctors and medical workers will receive 20% higher salaries, while residents will have a guaranteed salary and paid shifts.