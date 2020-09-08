At last night’s session of the Executive Committee of VMRO-DPMNE, the decision for Wednesday’s protest has been confirmed, and the presidents of the Municipal Committees of VMRO-DPMNE were appointed, the party informed in a press release.

The Committed also made a decision on the establishment of the Patriotic Institute of VMRO-DPMNE, which will be led by Aleksandar Pandov, as it is said, a longtime member of the party and former holder of several party positions and confirmed the decision for Wednesday’s protest against the electricity price hike.

Also, 14 new presidents of the municipal party committees have been appointed.

New members of the Executive Committee of VMRO-DPMNE’s Youth Force Union have also been appointed.