VMRO-DPMNE and party leader Hristijan Mickoski extended Monday condolences to the friendly Turkish people and to the Republic of Turkey over the victims of the devastating earthquake that hit the area of the city of Gaziantep.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, hoping the authorities will manage to save as many people as possible in the rescue operations. It is difficult to find words of consolation in such tragic moments, but I am confident that the solidarity and humanity of the people will help to unite as soon as possible and direct all the capacities to the restoration and rehabilitation of the places affected by the devastating earthquake, Mickoski wrote on Facebook.