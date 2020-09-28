The daily three-digit numbers of Covid-19 patients are proof that the Minister of Infection and Death does not care about the health of the citizens. While Filipce is building buildings around Skopje, the citizens infected with Covid-19 are dying, says the opposition VMRO-DPMNE.

The death toll of 725 is a serious alarm that the health system is not functioning in the country. Instead of demanding accountability from the Minister of Infection and Death, the government rewards him with dubious tenders. The number of Covid-19 cases is 17,629 and it is proof that Zaev’s government is not ready for the second wave of this virus. This figure does not inspire optimism that the citizens are in safe hands. This number is only proof that the citizens are left alone, reads the statement from VMRO-DPMNE.

The party says that Macedonia is the only country in Europe where Covid-19 patients are not admitted to hospitals because they were “old people”.