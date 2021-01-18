Venko Filipce is now lying about the refrigerators in which the corona vaccines should be stored. While the citizens of Europe and the world are getting vaccinated against the corona, choosing which vaccine they want to get vaccinated with, Filipce cannot procure refrigerators for storing the vaccines, and there are no vaccines, said opposition VMRO-DPMNE, adding that in mid-December Minister Filipce said that the refrigerators will arrive in mid-January, and this weekend he said that two have already been procured.

He is lying again! There are no refrigerators yet! Filipce said that there will be about one million and two hundred thousand vaccines or 800 thousand doses from Pfizer, about the same amount through the COVAX program and through the European delegation. But they is no sign of them either. There is nothing but lies from Filipce, the party said.

According to the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, the price for Filipce’s incompetence and lies is very high and the citizens pay it with their lives. Hence, the party demands responsibility and resignation from Filipce.