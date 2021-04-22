Grim record in Macedonia again! In the past 24 hours, the statistics of the Ministry of Health says that 39 people have died. Those are 39 families grieving. The incompetence of Filipce and Zaev costs lives, VMRO-DPMNE said on Thursday.
The party says that Filipce will be remembered as a gravedigger of the citizens.
Filipce predicted that there would be about two thousand patients, and now there are almost 4,600 people who died from the coronavirus. This is due to the incapacity to organize the health system. This is due to the incapacity to obtain sufficient vaccines in time. Not only Filipce should leave, but also Filipce should be held accountable, VMRO-DPMNE points out.
