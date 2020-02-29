VMRO-DPMNE leadership will hold a two day retreat with the Konrad Adenauer foundation to work on the policy priorities for the pre-election program and for the post-election period. Party leader Hristijan Mickoski said that VMRO-DPMNE will continue to adopt contemporary conservative positions in cooperation with its international partners.

This primarily will reflect on our economic program, where we will have an out of the box approach. The coming training with the Konrad Adenauer foundation will provide invaluable experience to our Executive Committee members and I hope that the conclusions will grow into the policies VMRO-DPMNE implements in Macedonia, Mickoski said.