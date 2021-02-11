The government has acknowledged that Maricic does not have a NATO security certificate. Bojan Maricic is the second minister in Zaev’s government, after Oliver Spasovski, who does not have a NATO security certificate.

What is the reason that Maricic and Spasovski do not have certificates? Are the criminalization of the system and the large number of corruption scandals the reason?, asked VMRO-DPMNE.

According to the main opposition party, the government must tell the citizens why the two ministers do not have a NATO certificate.