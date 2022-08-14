A few weeks ago, Kovacevski spoke about the construction of the railway to Bulgaria, and he failed to say that due to the incompetence of his government, Macedonia will pay a 6.5 million euro fine for unused funds because of failure to use the loan for the construction of the Beljakovci – Kriva Palanka railway, said VMRO-DPMNE.
The party adds that either they did not tell Kovacevski what damage was done or he did not understand.
They had approved funds at their disposal, but they did not use them to do anything for their people and their country, and that speaks volumes for the lack of capacity, staffing and responsibility of this government. Probably Kovacevski’s government can compete for the most harmful government in the world, you borrow money, you don’t build anything and on top of everything you pay interest and fines in the amount of 6.5 million euros. And with that money they could have built schools, kindergartens, roads, sewers and other projects. For this kind of damage to the budget, either Kovacevski or Bocvarski, as the competent minister or someone else responsible for the realization of this project and this loan, should bear responsibility, reads the party’s statement.
