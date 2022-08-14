A few weeks ago, Kovacevski spoke about the construction of the railway to Bulgaria, and he failed to say that due to the incompetence of his government, Macedonia will pay a 6.5 million euro fine for unused funds because of failure to use the loan for the construction of the Beljakovci – Kriva Palanka railway, said VMRO-DPMNE.

The party adds that either they did not tell Kovacevski what damage was done or he did not understand.