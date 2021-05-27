We have received documents with suspicions and indications of a huge crime with public contracts in REK Bitola during Vasko Kovacevski’s term in office, and indicate pressure and threats on businessmen Vasko Vasilev and Jani Radivcev, owners of Rubiton, to give away the mining contract which they won in a tender in favor of SV Invest or to give 250,000 euros in cash to Vice in Hotel Villa Park in Strumica. The whole case has been reported to the Ministry of Interior, and criminal charges have been prepared. Here it is… but according to our information, it has undergone changes in the Public Prosecutor’s Office or the Ministry of Interior, and the part where Vice is mentioned has been removed. Who, why and whether they did it and falsified a public report should be determined by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, just as the responsibility for the racketeers should be determined, Mile Lefkov MP from VMRO-DPMNE said at Thursday’s press conference.

Since Ruskovska says that she is not familiar with the case, here is a chance to get information and refresh her memory. After all, this is a test for the prosecution. Hence, we request the Public Prosecutor’s Office to start doing its job and immediately summon Vice Zaev, Stojan Cifligaroski, Goran Krstev, Laze Velkovski and Oliver Spasovski, to obtain the entire documentation and to act in accordance with the law. There must be accountability, he said.