Macedonia

Disabled 11 year old boy that was found badly neglected in a house in Ohrid has died

An 11 year old disabled boy who was found in state of horrific neglect in Ohrid a month ago has died. The boy, who suffered from cerebral palsy, was placed in the care of a family in a village near Demir Kapija. He was found alone in a house in Ohrid abandoned by the parents, left with just a glass of...