If Pendarovski is in favor of a referendum, let’s call together to face the people, says VMRO-DPMNE.

The referendum is the highest form of democracy in a society, and the best way to hear the opinion of the people.

It is good to hear that Pendarovski is on the same line as president Mickoski, and that he is considering supporting a referendum. Soon president Mickoski will present the phrasing and we expect Pendarovski to support it and call for support from all political parties.

The referendum must give the citizens the right to decide whether they want to have a European future assimilated, Bulgarianized, under dictation, or proud, dignified, when the conditions will be created in the near future to have a European future.

VMRO-DPMNE is for a European future, but with preserved dignity and under the same rules and conditions that applied to everyone until now, and not to discriminate against Macedonia, reads the party’s press release.