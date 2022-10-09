If SDS is against the fascist Tsar Boris club, why do they care about legal regulation, let them support the VMRO-DPMNE bill. The legal solution of VMRO-DPMNE will also enable the regulation of existing clubs with the aim of changing fascist names. If SDS is against the clubs with fascist names, then let them support the proposal of VMRO-DPMNE, said VMRO-DPMNE.

The party says that SDSM actually allowed the opening of the clubs and did nothing to prevent it.