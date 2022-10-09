If SDS is against the fascist Tsar Boris club, why do they care about legal regulation, let them support the VMRO-DPMNE bill. The legal solution of VMRO-DPMNE will also enable the regulation of existing clubs with the aim of changing fascist names. If SDS is against the clubs with fascist names, then let them support the proposal of VMRO-DPMNE, said VMRO-DPMNE.
The party says that SDSM actually allowed the opening of the clubs and did nothing to prevent it.
The government is also to blame for the policy of assimilation and negation of Macedonia, which is the result of the policies of SDS itself. Zaev’s statements that the Macedonian and Bulgarian languages and people are the same are statements that undermined Macedonian positions in the long term. Although completely inaccurate, they whetted the appetites of chauvinist circles and sharpened their rhetoric. The policies of SDS have caused permanent damage to the state, reads the statement of VMRO-DPMNE.
