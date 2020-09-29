VMRO-DPMNE reacts that in Macedonia for several days in a row the rate of infections in relation to the number of carried out tests is over 10% and that the situation is becoming alarming, but there is no trace from Minister Venko Filipce.
The party points out that while Minister Filipce is engaged in the construction business, healthcare in Macedonia is collapsing.
The total number of people infected with the coronavirus exceeded 17,600 and the death toll reached almost 730, which is far more than the minister predicted. Macedonia in anticipation of the second wave of the epidemic has a record number of infections and deaths. Additionally, the main Covid-19 center in the country, the 8 September hospital is on the verge of financial collapse and does not have enough funds for the procurement of materials and normal operation, and the other hospitals are filled with more and more patients every day, the party said the epidemic is spreading without control.
