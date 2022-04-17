Instead of threatening teachers, the government should increase salaries in accordance with the requirements of SONK. The government must align the coefficient of complexity of jobs in education with the minimum wage and increase wages, said VMRO-DPMNE.

Instead of fulfilling the justified demands of the teachers, SDSM threatens them through their people and calls them murderers. The threatening graffiti on an educational facility in the municipality of Gjorce Petrov shows only how frightened the government is, and thinks that it can buy peace with threats. Teachers do not deserve threats and pressure, because they are one of the pillars of this and every society. That is why we call on the OSCE and the international community to condemn such pressures and threats, the party said.