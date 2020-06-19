SDSM and Zoran Zaev are the main spreaders of Covid-19 in the country. For a long time now, the Republic of Macedonia has had a three-digit number of new infections every day, and the incompetent SDSM does not know how to deal with this situation. Zaev should also be concerned about organizing their rallies. The public has witnessed such an event these days, and it was organized with the prisoners in the prison in Idrizovo, VMRO DPMNE said.

Instead of Zaev spreading stories and acting that he is concerned, let him give answers to the public. Zaev should answer whether the money from “Racket” ended up with him and on whose order and with whose amen another extortion of 6 million euros took place. Zaev should also answer how it is allowed and happens that the lawyer Dimiskov says who should be released and who should not, and at the same time tries to extort 6 million euros. The public should also know if part of that money ended up in the pockets of Zoran and Vice Zaev? The choice is clear, the choice is between the renewal that VMRO-DPMNE will bring and the fraud that we have from Zaev and SDSM. Macedonia does not forget, and the people will make a difference, says VMRO-DPMNE.