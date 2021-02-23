Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski remains in hiding as calls for his resignation mount after the apparent escape of Saso Mijalkov. In a press release, VMRO-DPMNE called on Spasovski to resign, noting that he was focused on campaigning for his SDSM party instead of doing his job and running the police and ensuring that defendants in high profile cases are under watch. SDSM is preparing for a congress in a month from now and as all party members will be allowed to vote for a leader, Spasovski and other officials were busy making home visits to their members and updating party registries.

While Spasovski was updating the party rolls, Saso Mijakov fled right before his very eyes, VMRO-DPMNE said.

The opposition party alleges that the escape was pre-agreed between Mijalkov and SDSM leader Zoran Zaev, who used Mijalkov’s services to secure the votes he needed for the 2019 vote on the imposed name change, and then tried to create factions in VMRO-DPMNE with Mijalkov’s help.