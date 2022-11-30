The largest opposition party VMRO DPMNE invites citizens to propose projects that will be included in the coming year.
Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO DPMNE, through a video published on Facebook, called on all citizens to get involved with their ideas in the realization of changes.
We invite you to get involved and contribute your ideas to the realization of changes.
We will open the municipalities where the mayors of VMRO-DPMNE have the responsibility to manage the processes in the next two weekends, where there will be open days from 11 am to 2 pm and where citizens will be able to propose projects and ideas that will be included in the next budget year, and also to present to them the plans and projects that are already planned for the coming year. You will be able to personally propose an idea, but there will also be an opportunity online through the website budzet.mk. Budget by the people for the people. BE PART OF THE CHANGES THAT BRING THE FUTURE!, said Mickoski.
