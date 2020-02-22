VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said at Saturday’s press conference that the party will not promise miracles and therefore it is carefully selected what will be truly implemented. He stressed that one of the key priorities to be realized is clean air. VMRO-DPMNE is committed to a renewal that will bring health, 50% cleaner air.

We will fulfill a strategy that will mean complete gasification of the state, making the gas accessible to every household, and becoming the most widely used energy source. At the same time, this implies use by state institutions as well as companies that are polluters. At the same time we will invest in green eco projects and new investments in ecology. All this will seriously reduce pollution or at least 50% from now. Cleaner air for more health. We are committed to a renewal which means investing in renewable energy, Mickoski said.

