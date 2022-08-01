Pendarovski retracted his publicly given support for the referendum, he chose the anti-Macedonian side, said VMRO-DPMNE.

Stevo Pendarovski had the opportunity to be the president who would be the protector of Macedonian interests, if he remained firm on his position on the referendum, but he changed his mind, apparently under pressure from the government, the party reacts.

The party reminds that Pendarovski was decisive in his support, only to retract after a few days and speak contrary to what he had already stated.