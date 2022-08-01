Pendarovski retracted his publicly given support for the referendum, he chose the anti-Macedonian side, said VMRO-DPMNE.
Stevo Pendarovski had the opportunity to be the president who would be the protector of Macedonian interests, if he remained firm on his position on the referendum, but he changed his mind, apparently under pressure from the government, the party reacts.
The party reminds that Pendarovski was decisive in his support, only to retract after a few days and speak contrary to what he had already stated.
Is the pressure on Pendarovski so huge that he had to change his position and thereby humiliate the institution of the President? Pendarovski has the opportunity to appear before the public and say that he changed his position under pressure from the government, the people and VMRO-DPMNE will protect him. Pendarovski should not be afraid to say whether Kovacevski threatened him. And if he remains silent, he will only become an accomplice in the betrayals of this government, said VMRO-DPMNE.
