Is Zaev arresting Kamcev so that he does not tell everything he knows about the Racket case?! Is Zaev afraid that Kamcev will say where the Raket money ended up, VMRO-DPMNE asks.

The first defendants in Racket Bojan Jovanovski publicly pointed out that Kamcev’s million from the racketeering should be sought from Zoran and Vice Zaev. Is Zaev afraid that the testimony of Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 will be confirmed, that the Raket money ended up with Zoran and Vice Zaev?!, asks VMRO-DPMNE.

The largest opposition party asks whether the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is hiding traces with the arrest of Kamcev and what is the plan of the top government to cover up the crimes in its ranks?