Kovacevski and SDS are the patrons of crime in Macedonia. Every day with the government of Kovacevski and SDS, we see millions worth of affairs and scandals and no reaction or sanction, said VMRO-DPMNE on Sunday.

After all, how can they fight against corruption and crime when they themselves produce it. As if there is any accountability when they install those that should prosecute them. A week has passed since the affair with the energy production company in which Kovacevski’s wife has a share with the wife of the director of Cadastre and the godfather. The prosecutor’s office is silent, Anticorruption is silent. For them, there is nothing controversial about the husband creating energy strategies and the wife entering the energy business.

This is just one of the hundreds of affairs for which the institutions do nothing. They are deaf and blind to the Broilo affair, the Secret Properties affair, Slavjanka’s hacienda affair, the REK affair, the drug resale affair, the Academy of Prosecutors affair, and many other examples of abuses and breaking the law.

With Kovacevski and SDS, there is no fight against crime and corruption. Macedonia will sink with them and their pockets will be filled. The solution is elections and changing this criminal government, said the opposition party.