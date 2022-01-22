The refusal of Dimitar Kovacevski and his SDSM party to agree to early elections is due to their collapse in the polls, said the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party. It’s leader Hristijan Mickoski is offering early elections without the requirement to form a technical Government that will include opposition representatives over 100 days, and in a single electoral district – which is a key request of the smaller parties.

A number of recent polls put VMRO in a comfortable lead over SDSM, the latest showing a lead of 4.6 percent.

Hristijan Mickoski enjoys the support of 17.7 percent of all citizens, against just 5.5 percent who support Kovacevski. Kovacevski knows the poll results and how the public is trending, he knows that SDSM keeps losing support and that is why he is trying to avoid holding elections, VMRO said in a statement.

The party will make its formal proposal for early elections to the Parliament on Monday.