The VMRO-DPMNE party called on Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski to accept its request for early elections, after the failure of his Government to handle any of the numerous crises Macedonia faces.

We have an energy crisis caused by the crime and incompetence of the key officials, and an economic crisis caused by poor planning, incompetence and crime. Both these crises were caused by SDSM and DUI. They can’t be the solution and have no plan, VMRO-DPMNE said in its statement.