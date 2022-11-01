The Government misinformed the State Anti-Corruption Commission (DKSK) about the hidden property of its office holders, and has refused to punish them for their violations of the law, said the VMRO-DPMNE party.
The opposition party recently revealed numerous instances of SDSM party officials appointed to high government offices who did not disclose their property to DKSK, as required by the law.
These are heads of important state institutions who concealed their property. Prime Minister Kovacevski and DKSK are shifting the blame, instead of moving to dismiss the officials and investigating them, VMRO-DPMNE notes.
