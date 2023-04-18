Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani is humiliating the whole of Macedonia and is undermining the Ohrid framework treaty with his violation of the use of the official Macedonian language, said the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, reacting after Osmani spoke in Albanian during his recent meeting with the Spanish Foreign Minister.

While Dimitar Kovacevski fails to act as a Prime Minister, Bujar Osmani disrespects the rule of law and allows himself to use Albanian in an official meeting with a foreign minister, even though according to the Constitution, the Macedonian language is only to be used in official meetings. Osmani is a minister of Macedonia and is paid by Macedonian citizens. The least he could do is apologize and resign, the party said.

Osmani defends himself by pointing to a video of the subsequent press conference, where he spoke in both Albanian and Macedonian.